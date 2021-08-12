Some Bexar County school districts not requiring masks amid mask mandate

San Antonio – While masks will be required in Bexar County schools, some districts within the county say they will not follow this order.

Boerne ISD has two schools located in Bexar County. The district says at this point, they are reviewing the directive and consulting with their attorneys. However, their policy will remain unchanged.

Another district that falls in Bexar County, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, says they are also not enforcing masks. The district says its administrative building is in Guadalupe County and the county is not under the temporary restraining order that was granted Tuesday in Bexar County.

The district said all of their facilities must follow the governor’s executive order prohibiting schools from mandating face coverings.

“I feel like that personal responsibility should be lying in our own, in our own homes and our own decision making about our children,” said Paige Davise, SCUC ISD parent.

“It makes me feel frustrated and upset because it’s just what the CDC is recommending right now,” said Alison Leal, Boerne ISD parent.

San Antonio officials discussed what the penalties could be for schools that don’t abide by the mask mandate.

City Attorney, Andy Segovia, said, “Our goal is not to punish school districts but to give them and the local health authority time-sensitive tools to protect students and staff. Unfortunately, not complying with this mask mandate only increases the possibility that those in their care could be infected with the virus when it’s clear we know it can be avoided.”

Bexar County District Attorney, Joe Gonzales, said they hope to receive cooperation rather than using enforcement.

“My office on behalf of Bexar County and attorneys representing the City of San Antonio filed suit against the Texas Governor so that local leaders making decisions impacting those they are charged with keeping safe are allowed to do so, in consultation with local health experts. We know how dangerous the Delta variant has been and we trust that the officials responsible for the safety of our children will make the right decision. We are currently focused on cooperation, education and outreach rather than enforcement at this time.”

Another district not abiding by the mandate is Northside ISD. The district said they are aware of the temporary restraining order but for now, they will continue to strongly encourage the use of face masks.

The TRO will remain in effect until the injunction hearing Monday morning at 9 a.m.