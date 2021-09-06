Clear icon
Driver in serious condition after crashing into parked pickup truck and rupturing gas tank, police say

Three people inside the truck were taken to hospital

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

High speed crash scene photo taken in the 2000 block of E. Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a red vehicle was taken to the hospital Sunday night after police say he veered off the road and smashed into a parked pickup truck.

According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound just after 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Houston Street when his vehicle struck the pickup truck which had three people in the cab.

The impact of the crash caused the gas tank of the pickup truck to rupture, police said.

All three people in the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the red vehicle was unconscious when police arrived on the scene and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

Police are still investigating whether or not the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

