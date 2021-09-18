Have you seen this man? San Antonio police say he robbed two banks just minutes apart

A search is underway for a man accused of robbing two banks just minutes apart from each other, according to San Antonio police.

The first robbery happened in the 13000 block of Nacogdoches and the second happened in the 4200 block of Thousand Oaks on Friday, officials said.

LOOK FAMILIAR? We need your help identifying this individual suspected in two bank robberies that occurred yesterday,... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Saturday, September 18, 2021

Further details are limited at this time. However, if you recognize this man, call SAPD’s robbery unit at 210-207-0300.

