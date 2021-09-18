Man shot, killed in his sleep after gun was ‘negligently discharged’ from nearby apartment, officials say

SAN MARCOS – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in his sleep after San Marcos police said a gun was “negligently discharged” from a neighboring apartment.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m., Thursday, at The Lyndon apartments on Springtown Way. Officers arrived and soon located the deceased man, identified as Austin Salyer.

An investigation revealed that Salyer was fatally shot by a firearm that was “negligently discharged from a neighboring apartment,” according to police.

Evidence was collected, including the firearm that was involved in the incident, authorities said.

A suspect has since been identified; however, their identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

