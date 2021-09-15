Suspect shot by police after attempting to evade arrest, New Braunfels police say

A suspect was shot by police while attempting to evade arrest on Sept. 15 according to the New Braunfels Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Business 35 South after officers were attempting to serve a felony warrant.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A suspect was shot by police while attempting to evade arrest Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Business 35 South after officers were attempting to serve a felony warrant.

The officers were confronted by a suspect in a car that was ramming other cars in an attempt to flee, police said.

Officers were in the path of the oncoming vehicle, and at least one of them opened fire, NBPD said.

The suspect was injured and taken by EMS to Seton Hospital in Kyle.

Police said no officers or civilians were hurt during the incident.

The investigation is now being turned over to The Texas Rangers, NBPD said.

