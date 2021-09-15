1 arrested in burglary-turned-shooting among exes at West Side home, BCSO says

Elvin Joel Oliveras, 34, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with the intent to commit assault, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest has been made in a burglary-turned-shooting at a West Side neighborhood earlier this week.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Elvin Joel Oliveras, 34, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with the intent to commit assault following the incident on Monday in the 9000 block of Amber Ledge.

Deputies arrived to find the victim, also 34, with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to be OK.

A witness to the incident told deputies that she arrived at her home with a man she has been dating. She said Oliveras is her soon-to-be ex-husband, and he and his girlfriend broke into her home, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Her partner went upstairs to find Oliveras and his girlfriend rummaging through dresser drawers, the affidavit states.

They exchanged words, and the man saw Oliveras holding a handgun, deputies said. He then turned to run downstairs but Oliveras shot him in the back, the affidavit states.

The shooting victim ran across the street for help as a fight erupted between the homeowner, Oliveras and his girlfriend.

Deputies said Oliveras and his girlfriend fled with stolen jewelry in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Records show he was arrested on Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $125,000.

