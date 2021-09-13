Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man taken to hospital after shooting in West Side neighborhood

BCSO: The man was shot in the torso in the 9000 block of Amber Ledge

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, West SIde, Crime, West Side
Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office respond to a shooting in the 9000 block of Amber Ledge.
Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office respond to a shooting in the 9000 block of Amber Ledge. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the West Side on Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 12:45 p.m. in the 9000 block of Amber Ledge, not far from Kriewald Road and U.S. Highway 90.

The 34-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, BCSO said. He was taken to University Hospital and his condition is unknown.

Details about the incident, including motive and the shooter, are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

email