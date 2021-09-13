Man taken to hospital after shooting in West Side neighborhood

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office respond to a shooting in the 9000 block of Amber Ledge.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the West Side on Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 12:45 p.m. in the 9000 block of Amber Ledge, not far from Kriewald Road and U.S. Highway 90.

The 34-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, BCSO said. He was taken to University Hospital and his condition is unknown.

Details about the incident, including motive and the shooter, are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.