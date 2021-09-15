Teen dies from injuries sustained during altercation on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man was killed and another man was critically injured following an altercation at a Southwest Side home on Tuesday night.

San Antonio police said officers found a 34-year-old with a large cut to his upper body around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Bartholomew Ave, near Quintana Road.

Multiple witnesses were standing around the man, police said, and he was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man, 19, was injured in the altercation and had already been transported to the hospital before officers arrived.

The teenager was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. It is not immediately clear how he died.

Police said the 34-year-old went to the 19-year-old’s home and some type of altercation started. Neither of the men has been identified.

The investigation is still under investigation.

