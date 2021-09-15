Man dies after being struck on Loop 410 on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man died Tuesday night after he was struck while on the main lanes of Loop 410 on the West Side.

San Antonio police were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the scene on Loop 410 near Marbach Road.

Police said the man was struck by a sedan, but the driver of the sedan didn’t immediately know if he hit an object.

The driver realized he may have hit something and pulled over further down the road, police said.

He walked back and found the victim on the ground. The driver performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to University Hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified by authorities.

Police said the driver is not facing any charges at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: