BCSO detention officer arrested, accused of assaulting inmate

The cost to care for and monitor inmates meant for TDCJ facilities will cost the Bexar County Sheriff's Office over $1 million.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy is in custody after assaulting an inmate Tuesday evening, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

In a press conference, Salazar said the assault happened around 6:00 p.m. inside the Bexar County Detention Center.

Salazar said surveillance video showed a 34-year-old detention officer assaulting an inmate after the inmate got mouthy with the deputy.

Deputies and investigators arrested the five-year veteran deputy at the detention center, Salazar said.

The inmate was taken for questioning and decided to press legal charges on the detention officer.

The inmate is a 43-year-old man charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, Salazar said. He did not suffer serious injuries.

The detention officer is facing charges of assault with bodily injury and official oppression. Salazar said they are also in the process of firing the deputy.

The deputy’s identity was not immediately released.

Ad

KSAT will update this as more information becomes available.

Read Also: