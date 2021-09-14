Remains of baby James Chairez released to family members

SAN ANTONIO – The ashes of baby James Chairez were released to his family Tuesday, nearly four months after the remains were found.

Baby James was first reported missing on Jan. 4. His body was found on April 28 in the trailer where he lived with his mother, D’lanny Chairez, in the 7600 block of West Military Drive, though police had searched the home multiple times before that date.

D’lanny Chairez was arrested for tampering with evidence. No other charges have been filed against her.

The family says they are planning a funeral for baby James next month.