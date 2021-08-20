Mother of baby James Chairez in court Friday, attorneys requesting a speedy trial

Records show D’Lanny Chairez, 20, was booked into jail early Tuesday morning on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child.

SAN ANTONIO – A quick Zoom hearing took place for D’Lanny Chairez on Friday about the status of the tampering with evidence case against her.

Chairez is the mother of baby James Chairez whose remains were found in April at the West Side mobile home he lived in with his mother.

When his remains were found, D’Lanny Chairez was already in custody and had her bond reduced to $150,000.

In Friday’s hearing, that took place on Zoom, Chairez’s attorney William Simmons said they were ready for trial and want it to happen immediately.

“We are ready as of today on the tampering with evidence charge,” Simmons said.

144th District Court Judge Michael Mery said he respected Chairez’s right to a speedy trial but couldn’t set a trial date yet because of the current moratorium restricting in-person jury trials from taking place.

Last month, Chairez’s attorneys requested a PR bond, but Mery denied it.

D’Lanny Chairez has not been charged with the baby’s death.

Ad

RELATED STORIES: