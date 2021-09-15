Woman injured after gunman opens fire on altercation at East Side parking lot

SAPD on the scene of a shooting in the 700 block of Porter Street.

San Antonio police are investigating after a car pulled up to an altercation and fired shots at a woman with a knife.

Officers said one woman and two men were having an altercation around 10 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot in the 700 block of Porter Street, not far from South Gevers Street on the East Side.

The woman, in her 20s, was armed with a knife, police said.

At some point, a black sedan pulled up and drove in doughnuts in the parking lot. Someone in the sedan then fired shots outside a window.

The woman was struck in the ankle amid the gunfire and went across the street to call for help. She was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the vehicle left the scene.

