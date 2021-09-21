Comal County Sheriff’s Office searching for 14-year-old girl from Bulverde

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Bulverde.
Madison Shelton was last seen on Sept. 4, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
She has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet tall, and weighs 125 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 1-830-620-3400.
