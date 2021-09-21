Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Comal County Sheriff’s Office searching for 14-year-old girl from Bulverde

Madison Shelton was last seen on Sept. 4

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Comal County, Bulverde
Madison Shelton was last seen on Sept. 4, 2021, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Bulverde.

Madison Shelton was last seen on Sept. 4, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet tall, and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 1-830-620-3400.

***Missing*** If you have any information on Madison Shelton’s whereabouts, contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400

Posted by Comal County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

