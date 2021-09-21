Comal County Sheriff’s Office searching for 14-year-old girl from Bulverde

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Madison Shelton was last seen on Sept. 4, 2021, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Bulverde.

She has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet tall, and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 1-830-620-3400.