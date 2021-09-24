Man, teen lead arrested after leading deputies on chase, BCSO says

BCSO K-9 deputies eventually caught the suspects hiding under a home on the city’s West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and teenager are in custody after leading Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies on a car chase on the city’s West Side, officials say.

The chase happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Minter and Guadalupe.

Bexar County deputies say they saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area and tried to stop them, but instead, a chase ensued.

The suspects hit two other vehicles during the pursuit before being forced to stop at an intersection and taking off on foot, BCSO said.

BCSO K-9 deputies eventually caught the suspects hiding under a home in the 1900 block of Montezuma Street.

An 18-year-old man is facing charges of evading arrest and possession of a stolen firearm. The 16-year-old teenager is also facing evading arrest charges.