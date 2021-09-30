Residents of 3 apartments displaced following late-night fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that displaced residents from three apartments late Wednesday night.

The fire was called in just after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Laurel Street, not far from San Pedro Avenue and just north of downtown.

Firefighters said the fire broke out inside the wall between the first and second story next to the stairs of the apartment building. Firefighters knocked out the fire within minutes of their arrival.

Residents of the three apartments, however, were displaced from their homes for at least the night, firefighters said. No one was hurt. A dog was also safely removed from one of the apartments.

A fire investigation team is now working to determine the exact cause of the fire. A damage estimate was not given.