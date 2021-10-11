South Side home destroyed in early morning fire

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the cause of a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire was called in just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Crystal Street, not far from Division Avenue and Interstate 35 on the city’s South Side.

Firefighters said when the arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the home. Fire officials said they did a quick knock down of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.

SAFD said everyone inside the home, including their dog, did make it safely out. Officers also evacuated the house behind the burning home as a precaution. No one was hurt.

The cause of the house fire is not currently known. Damage is estimated at around $100,000.