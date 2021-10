SAN ANTONIO – A man facing a murder charge has been indicted in the death of Steven Lawrence Byars, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Jose Damian Canales is accused of shooting and killing Byars with a firearm on July 16, the DA’s office said.

The case will be prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 186th District Court.

If convicted, Canales faces a sentence of 5 to 99 years or life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.