Two NISD schools on modified lockdown after shooting reported on West Side

Lockdowns at John Jay High School, Mary Hull Elementary School ‘are out of precaution,’ officials say

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Police are investigating a shooting in the 7600 block of Marbach.
Police are investigating a shooting in the 7600 block of Marbach. (KSAT)

Two Northside ISD schools are on modified lockdowns out of an abundance of caution after a shooting was reported on the city’s West Side Thursday afternoon.

NISD officials confirmed that John Jay High School and Mary Hull Elementary School have been placed on modified lockdown. San Antonio police were called to a shooting in the 7600 block of Marbach near the high school.

No John Jay High School students were involved in the disturbance, said Barry Perez, the executive director of communications for NISD.

“The modified lockdowns are out of precaution,” Perez said.

Under a modified lockdown, exterior doors are closed and visitors are not allowed in, but students are allowed to move around inside the campus.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for four years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts, open records and data visualization.

