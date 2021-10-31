Inmate on death row for fatally shooting Austin officer found dead in prison cell, officials say

AUSTIN – An inmate who was on death row for fatally shooting an Austin police officer in 2012 was found dead in his prison cell Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Officials said Brandon Daniel, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:25 a.m. at the TDCJ Polunsky Unit in Livingston, Texas.

According to KXAN, officers and EMS medics tried to revive Daniel but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m., officials said.

His cause of death is still under investigation and authorities said an autopsy will be conducted soon. KXAN reports that foul play was not a factor.

Daniel was charged with capital murder and sentenced to death in February of 2014, according to KXAN.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

