New San Antonio veterans wellness center on Northwest Side takes different approach to mental and physical health care

KSAT12's RJ Marquez reports live from the new veteran's wellness facility located on the city's Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A new veterans wellness center — with a different approach to health and mental well-being — opened Thursday on the city’s Northwest Side.

National service organization Endeavors teamed up with veterans and community leaders to create the Veteran Wellness Center (VWC) and relocate the Cohen Veteran Network Military Family Clinic to the 6300 block of De Zavala Road.

The center’s wellness approach shifts health care focus and enhances quality of life, and is designed to fill the gap in mental health and wellness services for veterans and their families, regardless of service, discharge status or family relationship.

The 27,000 square-foot center integrates mental and physical healthcare, holistic treatments and support services to improve quality of life and decrease suicide among veterans. Light and natural elements have also been added to encourage wellness and social interaction.

The VWC includes the health clinic, a fitness center designed for wounded veterans, a café, community rooms and on-site childcare. Staff can also assist with VA benefits free of charge for veterans.

Ad

“This facility is the first of its kind in Texas and brings together a variety of veteran support services under one roof, providing access to multiple resources,” Air Force Veteran and Endeavors Chief Operating Officer Chip Fulghum said. “From mental health services to fitness and nutritional needs, this facility provides so much to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.”

(Endeavors Veterans Wellness Center in San Antonio.) (© 2021 Kathy Bradley Castañon, Lines & Light Studio, LLC)

(Endeavors Veterans Wellness Center in San Antonio.) (© 2021 Kathy Bradley Castañon, Lines & Light Studio, LLC)

(Endeavors Veterans Wellness Center in San Antonio.) (© 2021 Kathy Bradley Castañon, Lines & Light Studio, LLC)

(Endeavors Veterans Wellness Center in San Antonio.) (© 2021 Kathy Bradley Castañon, Lines & Light Studio, LLC)