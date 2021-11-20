Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was struck by a pickup truck on the West Side overnight.

The incident happened around 7:43 p.m., Friday, in the 7600 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said the pickup truck was heading southbound at a high rate of speed when it hit the man.

However, the truck then sped away from the scene just before authorities arrived, and didn’t stop to help.

The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital with serious injuries, according to SAPD. The driver of the pickup truck, when arrested, will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

