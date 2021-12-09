Victim uncooperative after being found shot in hand in apartment parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old man who was shot in the hand was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. to the Vista Verde Apartments in the 900 block of North Frio Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a single gunshot to the hand. He was taken to University Hospital for the injury.

Police said the victim was uncooperative with officers and that they are still trying to determine if the shooting was an altercation or robbery. According to witnesses, an argument was heard in the parking lot of the apartment complex just before the shooting.

The victim did not say where the suspect went or even if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle. He gave no description of the suspect.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.