San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo awards $765K+ to Bexar County students, programs

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo awarded more than $765,000 to support Bexar County students and programs on Tuesday.

Fifty students received $590,000 in scholarships, while nearly $176,000 in grants went to local schools and community groups.

Officials said the scholarship recipients distinguished themselves through their contributions to their schools and communities.

For two of this year’s recipients, the award carries meaning beyond the financial support.

“I feel like this opportunity has helped me and is going to help me in the future to build connections with people, because a lot of people here are going their separate ways, but knowing that you can say, ‘Oh our senior year, that summer we both won the ... scholarship,’ so we can build that connection,” said Quentin Batts and Micai Thompson, who both received scholarships.

Organizers said the money will not only help students with college costs but also boost local job training programs across Bexar County.

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