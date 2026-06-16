Texas students show gains on 2026 STAAR tests; Here’s how San Antonio’s largest districts compare

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released spring 2026 STAAR results Tuesday for students in third through eighth grade, showing gains in math and social studies while reading results remained largely steady statewide.

In a news release, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath pointed to math gains and middle school reading improvements as highlights of the 2026 results.

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“We are encouraged by continued gains in mathematics, especially with the growing number of students participating and succeeding in advanced mathematics courses,” Morath said in the release. “The gains in middle school reading are also notable, as it may be associated with the statewide ban on the use of cell phones in schools.”

The results encompass assessments in reading and mathematics for third through eighth grades and social studies for eighth grade.

The TEA said science results for fifth and eighth grades will be released July 31, 2026, following a standard-setting process tied to updated curriculum standards.

The TEA broke scores down into four categories:

Did not meet (the academic standard)

Approaches and above

Meets and above

Masters

Statewide, fourth-graders recorded the largest math gain — up four percentage points — and more students are meeting grade-level standards now than before the COVID-19 pandemic, data shows.

Eighth grade students’ reading and language arts performance increased by three percentage points since last year, while students in seventh grade improved by two percentage points.

Here is how San Antonio’s three largest school districts — San Antonio, Northside and North East independent school districts — compare to averages across the state and in Region 20, which includes 58 districts in and around Bexar County.

Here’s a breakdown of scores by subject:

Math

North East ISD outperformed or matched the regional average in most grade levels in math, data shows, while Northside ISD closely tracked the regional average across grade levels.

San Antonio ISD trailed the regional average across all grade levels in math.

In its news release, the TEA noted the lower seventh grade math percentages seen across all districts — including the regional average — reflect a shift in who is taking that test.

Under Senate Bill 2124, passed by the Texas Legislature in 2023, students who showed strong elementary math performance are automatically enrolled in advanced math courses, meaning more seventh grade students are now taking the eighth grade math assessment instead.

Below are the math scores for the state, Region 20, NEISD, NISD and SAISD:

Reading

North East ISD outperformed the regional average in reading across every grade level in spring 2026.

Northside ISD closely tracked or matched the regional average in reading across all grade levels, while San Antonio ISD trailed the regional average in reading across all grade levels in spring 2026.

Below are the reading scores for the state, Region 20, NEISD, NISD and SAISD:

Social studies

The STAAR social studies assessment is administered only for eighth grade.

Statewide, the TEA reported an increase from 30% to 32% of students meeting grade level in social studies in spring 2026.

North East ISD and Northside ISD both outperformed the regional average in social studies, while data shows San Antonio ISD trailed the regional average significantly.

Below are the social studies scores for the state, Region 20, NEISD, NISD and SAISD:

A full breakdown of district and campus scores from across the state can be found on the TEA website.

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