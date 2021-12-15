World’s largest cruise ship to set sail from Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – The world’s largest cruise ship is making a splash at Port Canaveral starting in November 2022, Royal Caribbean announced Wednesday.

People ready to set sail around the Space Coast can do so year-round in the Wonders of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s global record-breaking giant, officials said.

Cruise capacity will reach nearly 7,000 guests plus 2,300 crew members.

“We’ve got some of the largest ships in the world here already at Port Canaveral, and this will be the largest,” Port Canaveral CEO Captain John Murray said. “It’s a ship that needs to be filled, and they have the confidence that we can do that from Port Canaveral.”

On Wednesday, Royal Caribbean announced the world's largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, is calling Port Canaveral home. (Royal Caribbean Cruises)

The ship, which also explores Caribbean and Mediterranean coasts, takes passengers through “locally loved surf spots, sprawling citrus groves, off-road motor trails and emerald golf courses,” a release shows.

According to Royal Caribbean, guests can weave through the Historic Cocoa Village, St. John River marshlands, Exploration Tower and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Wonders of the Sea, the latest addition to the cruise line’s Oasis family, features an AquaTheater, Playscape, climbing walls and pools, complete with the slides and simulators Ultimate Abyss and FlowRider will offer.

The Caribbean cruises will launch in March 2022, followed by Mediterranean voyages through Spain and Italy as early as May 2022.