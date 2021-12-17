Woman killed after leaving East Side bar identified

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was fatally shot on the East Side early Thursday morning has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Marie Gonzales, 35, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of Hays Street, near North New Braunfels Avenue, due to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Gonzales lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said someone opened fire as people were hanging out at a street corner while walking to their cars.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.