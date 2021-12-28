Sex crime operation leads to recovery of 5 missing teens, 30 offenders arrested, reports say

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Task Force has recovered five missing teenagers and arrested 30 sex offenders.

The recoveries and arrests were part of Operation Boo Dat, according to WGNO.

Seventeen of those arrests were due to sex offender registration violations, the station reported.

Operation Boo Dat 2021 ran from mid-October to Dec. 24 and the five teenagers who were recovered ranged in age from 14 to 16, including two sisters.

More information on the recovered teens can be found on KVUE.