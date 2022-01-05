Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in fatal drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for a fatal drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day.

According to police, on Thursday, Nov. 25, around 8 p.m. a white four-door vehicle pulled in front of a home in the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek Drive and a suspect from the passenger side started shooting at the house, which was filled with adults and children.

Police said two men and two women were struck by the gunfire. The men, Charles Wolford, 28, and Eugene Wolford, 25, both died from their injuries.

SAPD said one of the women is now paralyzed as a result of the shooting. The other woman, who is the mother to the three victims, was also shot but survived, police said.

Witnesses said they saw a light complexion male shooting from the suspect vehicle. The suspect or suspects have not been found.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

