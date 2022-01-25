San Antonio police searching for suspects in robbery outside gas station in Selma

SAPD is seeking the public's help locating suspects they say attacked and robbed a man outside of a gas station.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying two men they say attacked and robbed a man outside of a gas station last month.

The robbery happened at the Exxon located in the 6100 block of IH 35 North in Selma on Dec. 31.

Police say a man was walking to his car from the Exxon when two men approached him and attacked him unprovoked. One of the men punched him and kicked him to the ground, then took his wallet and cellphone.

The two men got into a white sedan and drove away from the scene, police said.

Officers said the victim suffered multiple injuries as a result of the attack.

When caught, the two men will be charged with aggravated robbery.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.