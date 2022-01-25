50º

Seguin police searching for person wanted in catalytic converter thefts at TLU

Police say there has been an increase in thefts in recent months

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Police officers in Seguin are searching for a person tied to three catalytic converter thefts on Jan. 22, 2022, outside a TLU dorm. (Seguin police)

SAN ANTONIO – Police officers in Seguin are searching for a person tied to three catalytic converter thefts outside Texas Lutheran University.

Police said the thefts happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday in a dorm parking lot.

The suspect vehicle was caught on camera making “numerous loops at a high rate of speed throughout the campus” on the morning of the thefts, police said.

The driver is believed to be someone who lives in the area.

Police said in recent months, there has been an increase in the number of catalytic converter thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

