Everything you need to know about how jury duty has changed in Bexar County during the pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – It’s one of our civic duties and something most everyone will do at some point in their adult lives — jury duty.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been some confusion about the impacts on jury duty and how the process works.

Judge Ron Rangel of the 379th district court helped us answer some viewer questions.

Why did I get a jury summons if there are no in-person jury trials taking place?

Summons have to be sent out four to five weeks in advance and as a result of the pandemic, the start time for the return of jury trials can fluctuate. When they do start again, the courts want to make sure jurors have been summoned so there won’t be another delay.

“We want to make sure we utilize as much of the time as available when we do restart jury trials,” Rangel said.

Also, some trials are taking place virtually right now.

“They still have to appear online through the zoom process they still have to come in with the idea there could be a virtual jury trial that takes place,” Rangel said.

Ad

How does the Zoom process work when you check in for jury duty?

Once summoned you must register online or through text. On the day of your jury duty, you will log into the zoom to go through the qualifications process. You will get a text or email when the courts need to talk to you so you don’t have to necessarily be logged on the entire time. This process used to be done in the central jury room at the courthouse. Instead of waiting all day there, you can wait at home to be called. If you are then chosen for a jury panel you will be given a specific date and courtroom to appear in.

Who qualifies to be a juror?

To serve as a juror you must meet the following qualifications:

be at least 18 years of age

a citizen of Texas and a resident of Bexar County

qualified to vote in Bexar County

be of sound mind and good moral character

able to read and write English

has not served as a juror for six days during the preceding three months in the county or the preceding six months in the district court

has not been convicted of misdemeanor theft or felony

not under indictment

How do you get out of jury service?

“If you are over the age of 70 you can get out of jury service if you want to,” Rangel said. “If you have children younger than 12 that are in the home unsupervised without your presence then you can get out of jury service.”

What happens if you miss the date you were expected to attend?

“We are being a little more considerate now because we are doing everything in a virtual capacity and that’s a little more complicated for people,” Rangel said.

Ad

A judge could legally send somebody out to pick up an individual to appear for jury service, but Rangel said that hasn’t had to ever be done in Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County jury services website, a person can be fined $100 to $1,000 for failing to show up for jury duty.

If you do miss it, you can always send an email or text to the jury room to give your explanation for your absence. A judge will more than likely excuse that person or give them a new summons date.

For more information about jury duty, you can watch the Facebook Live with Judge Ron Rangel below.