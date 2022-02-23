San Antonio firefighters battle fire on West Side

A Fire was called in just before 10 a.m. in 100 block of Alta Sita

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a reported fire on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Alta Sita, not far from South General McMullen Drive and Our Lady of the Lake University.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 13 units answered the call.

