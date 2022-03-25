Abandoned West Side home damaged by fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the cause of a house fire on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 8:30 a.m. at an abandoned home in the 4000 block of West Travis Street, not far from West Commerce Street and Our Lady of the Lake University.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming from the home. The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the home is abandoned, so no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Witnesses told the SAFD that at least three people were seen calmly walking away as the fire began to burn towards the back of the house.

The exact cause of the fire is not currently known. An arson investigation team has since been called out. No injures were reported.