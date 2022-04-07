SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Home Depot on South Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a home improvement retailer on the city’s South Side.

The incident occurred March 30 around 4 p.m. at a Home Depot in the 520 of Fair Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the 30-year-old victim was working in the store when the suspect (seen above) brandished a weapon and directed it at the victim. He then took merchandise from the store without paying.

SAPD searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.