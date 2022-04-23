San Antonio police searching for 75-year-old man, last seen on Rim Rock Trail

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 75-year-old man who disappeared from Rim Rock Trail on Friday.

Antonio Espinoza is described as having brown eyes, grey and black eartop hair and is right-handed. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon long-sleeved, button-up shirt.

Authorities said he also has a diagnosed medical condition that “requires a doctor’s care.”

Anyone with more information on Espinoza’s whereabouts are urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-20-7660.