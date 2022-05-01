Residents displaced after fire breaks out at West Side apartment complex, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Some residents are displaced after a fire broke out at a West Side apartment complex overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. at the Medio Springs Ranch apartments on Marbach Oaks.

SAFD said the fire started in a first-floor apartment unit. Firefighters were able to evacuate residents in the building.

Crews contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to other buildings, officials said. The unit where the fire started sustained fire and smoke damage.

Officials said the unit was occupied, but the residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Two other units sustained some water damage, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, and SAFD officials said they are working to help the displaced residents.

Arson investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.