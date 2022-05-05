100-year-old photos show Texas military history

SAN ANTONIO – Hundred-year old photos shine a light on some Texas military history and give a glimpse of the past.
The U.S. Armed Forces were officially established in June 1774 — nearly 250 years ago — but San Antonio’s military roots date back to the founding of the San Antonio de Bexar Presidio by Spanish soldiers in 1718.
According to Visit San Antonio, the city has been home to a consistent military presence for roughly 300 years. That’s one of the reasons San Antonio is known as Military City, USA.
San Antonio is also home to the largest and most diverse joint base in the Department of Defense, known as Joint Base San Antonio.
