Southside ISD to offer free breakfast and lunch for all children 18 and younger through end of July

SAN ANTONIO – All children ages 18 and younger can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at three Southside Independent School District schools this summer.

The free Seamless Summer Feeding Program is open to all children, no questions asked. No ID is required to receive free food.

The Texas Department of Agriculture program helps provide federal funding to ensure children have access to healthy meals.

Pearce Elementary , located at 19190 Hwy 281 South, will serve breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 7.

Losoya Middle School , located at 1610 Martinez Losoya Road, will serve breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 7.

Southside High School , located at 19190 Hwy 281 South, will serve breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 28.

“Texas children depend on a nutritious meal all year long- not just during the school year. Serving summer meals helps to strengthen Texas communities by giving kids an active, healthy summer,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

Many school districts around San Antonio participate in free breakfast and lunch programs throughout the summer. KSAT will provide more information on schools providing free meals as it becomes available.

Ad

Related: