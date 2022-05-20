Late-night apartment fire displaces family of 4 on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A family of four has been displaced following a late-night apartment fire on the city’s West Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before 10:30 p.m. at The Summit at Benavides Park apartment complex in the 1700 block of South Hamilton Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a fire in the corner of the apartment complex. Only one unit was affected. Firefighters managed a quick knock down of the fire.

A family of four living inside the unit was displaced by the fire. No injures were reported.

The SAFD said the building was up to code and that the fire was contained to only a small portion of the complex. The fire was believed to be electrical in nature, but the exact cause is not currently known.

The American Red Cross has since been called to assist the family. A damage estimate was not given.