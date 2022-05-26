97º

Detention deputy arrested after punching inmate in face, BCSO sheriff says

Deputy Ivan Torres is charged with official oppression and assault

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: crime, BCSO, arrest, bexar county
A mugshot from the Bexar County Jail show Ivan Torres. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has been arrested after he allegedly attacked an inmate and punched him in the face.

Ivan Torres, 31, is charged with official oppression and assault. His bond is set at $20,000, records show.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Torres assaulted the inmate who had only been in jail for one day.

He said Torres ordered the inmate to return to his bunk just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, but that’s when the man refused.

He then punched him, causing cuts to his face, Salazar said.

A warrant for Torres’ arrest obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders Thursday states that the inmate struck his head on the corner of a metal bunk, causing cuts to his face, before hitting the back of his head on another bunk and landing on the floor.

Torres later admitted to investigators he intentionally struck the inmate with a closed right fist, the warrant states.

Ivan Torres. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

