Driver, passengers unharmed after rollover vehicle crash, Castle Hills police say

Incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. near Loop 410 exit to Northwest Military

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two adults and a child avoided serious injury following a rollover vehicle crash on the city’s North Side late Sunday night, according to the Castle Hills Police Department.

The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410, near the exit to Northwest Military.

According to police, the vehicle was exiting the highway when, for an unknown reason, the steering locked up and the vehicle launched off the exit.

Police said the vehicle landed upside down on the access road. No injuries were reported.

The highway exit was closed down for a time as emergency crews worked. It has since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

