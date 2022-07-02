Fiesta Noche del Rio music revue celebrates 65 years in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The annual Fiesta Noche del Rio, the city’s longest-running outdoor musical revue, will host a performance Saturday night at the Arneson River Theater.

The yearly production has been hosted in the Alamo City for over six decades.

“In 1947, the Alamo Kiwanis Club was founded with the mission of philanthropic ventures to the children’s charities here in San Antonio,” said Katie Hall, director of Fiesta Noche del Rio.

The philanthropic vision caught speed in 1957.

“Rosita Fernandez approached them with the idea of a fundraiser. And that fundraiser was basically a cultural trip through San Antonio, showcasing local artists, musicians, singers, dancers to just take people on a fiesta in an hour and a half,” Hall said.

Fiesta Noche del Rio is celebrating its 65th year in 2022 and has donated more than $5 million to children’s charities in Bexar County since its inception.

Hall said while it is a fundraiser, it also provides much-needed fun for the community.

“We always like to say that you need food, clothing, shelter, but you also need something to feed your soul. And this right here brings the pride of San Antonio down to the River Walk,” Hall said.

Attendees can expect to see an Argentine tango, the Mexican polka and many other colorful, fast-paced and vibrant performances from Texas and Spain.

“Whether it’s through singing or music or dancing, it’s keeping the spirit of San Antonio alive for everybody right here on the river line,” Hall said.

Fiesta Noche del Rio will perform every Friday and Saturday until Aug. 6. For more information and tickets, visit www.fiestanochesa.com.