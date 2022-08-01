Firefighters respond to fire outside bowling alley on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters evacuated a Southeast Side bowling alley after receiving reports of a fire late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 10:45 p.m. outside the AMF Poderosa Lanes, found in the 2100 block of Goliad Road not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a small homeless camp near the back of the building with a fire. The fire was quickly put out.

The battalion chief said occupants inside the bowling alley also reported an odor inside, so they evacuated everyone out of precaution.

Firefighters checked for a fire, but nothing was found and everyone was allowed back inside the building.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

There were no reported injuries.