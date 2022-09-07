96º

Power restored at Austin airport after morning power outage

No flights were able to depart Austin airport due to the power outage

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Private charter planes at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on July 12, 2021. File Photo.

AUSTIN, Texas – Update 8:30 a.m.,Sept. 7: Power is back on and travelers are queuing at the ticket counters.

No flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are departing Wednesday morning due to a power outage.

Airport officials made an announcement at 5 a.m. saying there is a power outage in the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

The cause of the outage is still being investigated and an estimated time to get things back up and running is still not available.

“No flights are departing as we work to restore power and roadways to the terminal are temporarily blocked. If you are a passenger, please check your flight status,” officials said via Twitter.

People currently at the airport were posting from inside the terminal showing lights out and employees directing travelers to leave the terminal.

Several businesses were also handing out free food, according to one Twitter user.

Updates will be posted on the airport’s social media pages.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

