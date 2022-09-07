Power restored at Austin airport after morning power outage

AUSTIN, Texas – Update 8:30 a.m.,Sept. 7: Power is back on and travelers are queuing at the ticket counters.

TSA checkpoints are open. Passengers are queuing at airline ticket counters for airline assistance. Please connect directly with your airline for your flight status.



Airport roadways are still closed at this time and we will update once they reopen. pic.twitter.com/Hg0B4ifEnl — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) September 7, 2022

No flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are departing Wednesday morning due to a power outage.

Airport officials made an announcement at 5 a.m. saying there is a power outage in the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

The cause of the outage is still being investigated and an estimated time to get things back up and running is still not available.

“No flights are departing as we work to restore power and roadways to the terminal are temporarily blocked. If you are a passenger, please check your flight status,” officials said via Twitter.

People currently at the airport were posting from inside the terminal showing lights out and employees directing travelers to leave the terminal.

Several businesses were also handing out free food, according to one Twitter user.

Updates will be posted on the airport’s social media pages.

