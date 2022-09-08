Texas’ tallest tower to be erected in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – The Waterline in Austin is set to usurp the JPMorgan Chase Tower in Houston as the tallest building in Texas.

Waterline will soar 1,022 feet high, beating the Houston skyscraper by 20 feet.

Vertical construction on the project will begin in December, with topping out slated for August 2025 and completion in mid-2026, according to a press release.

“Our design for the tallest tower in Texas is very much a response to the project’s specific site in Austin,” said KPF president James von Klemperer.

KPF is a design firm that has a history of projects that include tall towers.

“To achieve a successful mix of program and planning ideas, we leveraged the unique character of the waterfront and the Rainey District,” KPF director Andrew Klare said. “Sculptural columns draw inspiration from sacred species of trees in Austin, while native stones and landscaping speak to the character of the creek across the site to Red River Street.”

Supported by sculptural columns, the tower’s base is lifted 30 feet above street level, creating a two-story canopy that integrates the rugged, lush natural character of Waller Creek, according to the press release.

“Office, residential, hotel, retail, and wellness facilities all come together to form a vertical neighborhood, where shared public spaces encourage chance encounters,” said Klemperer.

The ground floor will feature 24,000 square feet of publicly accessible retail and restaurant space overlooking Waller Creek and the Waterloo Greenway, separated by a floodplain forest to protect the natural experience for trail users.

A press release notes that 1 Hotel Austin will occupy the next 13 floors with a ballroom and meeting spaces on the 14th floor and a rooftop pool with food and beverage service on the 16th floor.

“The office portion of the tower will occupy 27 stories with a 14th-floor amenity deck featuring 24,000 square feet of landscaped outdoor space along with a bar and lounge, indoor meeting spaces and a prep kitchen for special events,” the release states.

Upscale residential homes will fill the building’s top 33 stories offering residents access to two pools, a lounge, bar, kitchen, and co-working space and more.

Waterline is the third downtown Austin high-rise that Lincoln Property Company has co-developed and broken ground on in the last three years.

Sixth and Guadalupe will open next year with 66 floors of residences, offices, and ground-level retail and a 48-story office tower, the Republic, is scheduled to open in late 2024.

Development of Waterline will add two new pedestrian bridges over the creek from the west, as well as three additional public pedestrian and bike access points to the Waterloo Greenway from the east.

A press release states that the Waterline development team will be contributing $1 million to the Waterloo Greenway Project to help fund improvements to the 1.5-mile urban trail that connects the University of Texas at Austin to Lady Bird Lake.

“Waterline will offer a truly unique experience with unrivaled views, world-class amenities and a thoughtful design that connects the building’s interior with the project’s unique natural surroundings throughout the building,” said Michael Lynd Jr., CEO of Kairoi Residential, another development partner for Waterline.