Man accused of selling switches for semiautomatic weapons arrested in Poteet, BCSO says

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a suspect arrested by his agency turned weapons into machine guns. Elijah Freabe, 21, is accused of selling switches, which can turn semiautomatic weapons into fully automatic ones. Deputies arrested Freabe in Poteet on Tuesday. They also seized three Glock switches, an AK-47-style rifle and drugs.

POTEET, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of selling switches, which are devices that can turn semiautomatic weapons into fully automatic ones.

Elijah Freabe, 20, was taken into custody in Poteet on Tuesday.

BCSO said during the execution of a search warrant they found five firearms inside his home, three of which were modified with Glock switches, an AK-47-style rifle and drugs.

The modifications changed the factory semi-automatic firearms to illegal automatic fire. ATF classifies these firearms as “machine guns”, BCSO said.

Freabe was taken to the Bexar County Jail for booking.

“The ease with which criminals can get their hands on guns is alarming enough. Now more often, law enforcement officers are encountering fully automatic weapons in the hands of hardened criminals, such as in this case. This was a great job on behalf of all officers and agencies involved,” BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said.