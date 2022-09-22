City of San Antonio, SAVE, team up for free peripheral arterial disease screenings around town

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and Department of Human Services will partner with several organizations to host a resource fair and free screening for peripheral artery disease on Thursday.

The city-wide event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. within seven City Council districts. No pre-registration is required.

According to a press release, the San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular or SAVE Clinic, has partnered with seven City Council members, the San Antonio Food Bank, Vascular Cures, and the YMCA for Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Awareness Month.

The day’s event will offer free screenings and focus on social determinants of health (SDoH) to help individuals achieve better health outcomes by way of nutrition, utilities assistance and other resources.

The press release said PAD is the blockage of arteries that provide blood flow to the arms and legs and that screening is painless and simple, requiring only blood pressure readings at the arms and legs. People over the age of 40 are most affected by the disease, with more than 6.5 million completely unaware.

SAVE says PAD is one of the leading causes of lower extremity amputations and that many zip codes in San Antonio exceed the statewide amputation rate by three times.

“If we can begin incorporating SDoH whenever we talk about healthcare, we’re really going to be able to move the needle on pervasive conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and vascular diseases like PAD,” SAVE Clinic CEO and vascular surgeon Lyssa Ochoa, MD said.

Locations