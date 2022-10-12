Police search seek suspect in robbery at Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery at a Home Depot.

The robbery happened on Aug. 23 around 4:28 p.m. in the 2600 block of Southwest Military Drive.

Police said a man arrived at the Home Depot and took merchandise without paying.

Loss prevention attempted to recover the stolen items, and the suspect threatened the employee with bodily harm, SAPD said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.