Recall Roundup: Chicken sold at Costco may contain sharp plastic

SAN ANTONIO – More than 70 tons of frozen chicken patties sold at Costco are recalled because the patties may contain pieces of hard, sharp plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The recall is for Foster Farms 80-ounce bags of breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat. The “Best By Date” is August 11, 2023. The bags have the establishment number P-33901 and lot code 3*2223 on the back and 7527899724 under the barcode.

Food safety inspectors urge consumers to check their freezers and either return the recalled product or throw it out. Foster Farms can be reached at 1-800-338-8051 or via email at info@fosterfarms.com.

Thousands of wall-mounted basketball goals are recalled after the death of a 14-year-old boy in Indiana.

Goalsetter is recalling about 18,000 of the goals because they can unexpectedly detach from the wall and fall, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the company announced.

In addition to the 2018 death of the teen, the company has received reports of three other incidents involving severe facial injuries and a fractured leg.

The recall involves all Goalsetter Adjustable and Fixed Wall Mount Series and GS Baseline Series 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch and 48-inch wall-mounted goal systems. The basketball goals have a white Goalsetter logo — a white basketball to the left of the word “Goalsetter” printed in the lower left corner of the backboard.

The recalled basketball goals were sold nationwide and online with Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart, Competitive Edge Products Inc., and Target from November 1999 through June 2022.

Consumers are urged to stop using them and contact Goalsetter for free removal of the basketball goal with a full refund or a free inspection of the installed wall-mounted basketball goal and free installation of an additional safety bracket.

Individuals can contact Goalsetter at 855-951-7460 or ONLINE HERE.

Nearly 200,000 folding treadmills are recalled after hundreds of reports of the equipment malfunctioning, according to the CPSC.

Johnson Health Tech Trading is recalling its Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills because they can unexpectedly accelerate, change speed or stop without warning.

The CPSC said Horizon Fitness has received 874 reports of the treadmills malfunctioning, 71 of which resulted in injuries.

The recalled treadmills were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Amazon.com, and other retailers.

The impacted treadmills have serial numbers that either start with TM734 or TM486.

Purchasers can contact Horizon Fitness for a free USB with a software repair on it.

Amazon has recalled 11,400 of its executive desk chairs because the leg base can break and the chair could collapse, injuring the user.

The recall involves the Amazon Basics executive desk chair, which was sold in black, brown, and white vinyl. It swivels and has padded armrests and five legs with rolling casters

It was sold from September 2021 through April 2022 for between $103 and $170.

Only the chairs with a horizontal plastic piece on the bottom of the caster bracket are included in the recall.

Owners can contact Amazon for a refund. For more information, consumers can reach out to Amazon toll-free at 888-871-7108 or ONLINE HERE.

